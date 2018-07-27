A new chapter finally underway for the Colony

MANATEE COUNTY – After years of litigation and deterioration, demolition is finally underway at the old Colony resort.

The process started yesterday.

Tennis guru Nick Bollettieri began his famous academy at the Colony resort.

In its day it was a mecca for tennis stars, celebrities, even President Bush who satyed there the night before 9/11.

Its been closed since 2010, and Longboat Key officials have labeled 25 of the 26 buildings as an imminent danger to public health and safety.

A company called Unicorp is now building a St. Regis Hotel and Residences on the 17.6–acre site.

The demolition process that took place Thursday was essentially ceremonial.

All of the structures on the property are expected to be down by December.