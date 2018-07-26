West Nile Virus detected in Sarasota County

SARASOTA – Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in unincorporated Sarasota County, according to The Florida Department of Health.
Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) staff has been trapping and collecting mosquito’s at several sites throughout the county this summer as part of Sarasota County’s mosquito management plan.
Trapped mosquito’s are then sent to a lab where they are tested for West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, and St. Louis Encephalitis virus.
The pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus were collected in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near Venice. Mosquito Management has already treated the area.
This is the first time in 2018 that the virus has been detected in the area. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Sarasota County at this time.
West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious illness. However, about 80 percent of people who become infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.
DOH-Sarasota reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.
To protect yourself from mosquitoes, you should remember to “Drain and Cover”:
DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
- Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.
- Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.
Cover skin with clothing or repellent. Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
Anyone with questions about West Nile Virus are asked to call our Epidemiology department at (941) 861-2873.