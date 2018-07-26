West Nile Virus detected in Sarasota County

SARASOTA – Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in unincorporated Sarasota County, according to The Florida Department of Health.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) staff has been trapping and collecting mosquito’s at several sites throughout the county this summer as part of Sarasota County’s mosquito management plan.

Trapped mosquito’s are then sent to a lab where they are tested for West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, and St. Louis Encephalitis virus.

The pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus were collected in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near Venice. Mosquito Management has already treated the area.

This is the first time in 2018 that the virus has been detected in the area. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Sarasota County at this time.

West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious illness. However, about 80 percent of people who become infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

DOH-Sarasota reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, you should remember to “Drain and Cover”: