SIESTA KEY – The power of social media has helped a woman reunite a U.S. Marine with his Marine Corp ring that was lost in Siesta Beach.

Suzanne Rogers found the ring Sunday on the beach on Siesta Key, and after posting, and tweeting, about her search with pictures of the ring, she found the owner.

She posted a picture the two saying, “His name is Jaime and he is a super sweet guy! and we are best friends now”.