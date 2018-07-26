Sarasota City clerk facing possible investigation

SARASOTA – The Sarasota City Clerk faces an investigation into her treatment—or rather alleged mistreatment—of fellow staff members.

The Sarasota City Commission is considering an investigation into allegations that City Auditor and Clerk Pamela Nadalini harasses and berates her employees.

The commission asked the city’s human resources department to find an independent expert who could conduct a probe into the hostile work environment claims.

Recently, a former employee of Nadalini’s submitted a written complaint several months after nearly two dozen employees anonymously claimed Nadalini manages by fear and intimidation, undercuts the city manager, and shows up to work at noon. The investigation would try to ascertain whether these are cases of “sour grapes”, or have merit.