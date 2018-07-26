Public safety tower construction manatee county meeting

At the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Manatee county residents and officials are discussing the future of a nearby Public Safety Radio Tower.

The 185 foot public safety radio tower was being built alongside Prospect road, by residential neighborhoods and a school; that is until residents fought back.

Locals say they were not told about the tower until the day of construction.

Misty Servia candidate for county commission district 4 says she felt uninformed.

“I’m very disappointed because the most important thing that we can do is engage our community right? We have to get people involved especially in residential neighborhoods where people live here and this is their home. They deserve to know,” said Servia.

Paul Alexander, Chief Information officer Manatee County says it was a misunderstanding of the process.

“For this type of public use facility, it is exempt under public code and does not require a public hearing,” said Alexander.

“When the permit was completed, the letters were sent out, uh ad unfortunately the construction crews came out at the same time. It would have been nice to have a little bit of gap in there so that we could have answered some of the questions. We’re going to take and revisit our procedures and processes to alleviate that and see if we can do a better job of that next time,” said Alexander.

Manatee County Officials say the tower location chosen is optimum for the needed reliable communication.

“The bottom line on this is that the Kanin site provides the best radio coverage, it does it in the most cost effective manner, it is the shortest path to success and overall it provides public safety not only for them but for those at large,” said Alexander.

“So our code right now would not allow a tower like this to be built in this location. I understand that the county has said that there are some exceptions, because of the public safety component of it, but for every other tower in Manatee county, this site would not be appropriate,” said Servia.

“This is a very significant public safety issue, and it’s a very tough issue because on the one hand, the way to correct the problem technically is to move that tower closer to where the problem is, but on the other hand, it’s a 185 foot tower being placed in a residential area,” said Alexander.

Alexander says they plan to take their findings from the meeting to the board of county commissioners as their next step forward.