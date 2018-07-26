Political Corner: President visiting Tampa next week

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson discuss the Florida Congressional District 16 campaign and the GOP race for Florida governor.

Anderson says Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan has recently launched an attack ad against Democratic challenger David Shapiro, who has already raised more than $1 million to date. Shapiro and Jan Schneider, both attorneys, are running in the primary on Aug. 28.

President Trump is also visiting Tampa next week. Anderson says Trump’s endorsement of Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis is having an impact on the race. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam also supports Trump as the two hopefuls head to a GOP gubernatorial primary clash next month.