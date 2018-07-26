Overwhelming support for City of Sarasota’s Homeless Outreach Team

SARASOTA- The City of Sarasota’s Homeless Outreach Team is seeking water bottle donations as they work to take hundreds off the street in the summer heat.

Officers from Sarasota Police Department and case workers hand out water bottles to the homeless, hoping to provide more than hydration; it’s a starting point to connect these men and women to the Salvation Army and other services.

The team asked the community for 1,000 water bottles Thursday morning, and already reached their goal!

Kevin Stiff, Coordinator of the team said, “I got a phone call this morning from a good friend of the City and the City’s Police Department, Christine Gooddall who said, ‘I’ll donate all the water you need and it’ll be there tomorrow.’ We were also fortunate to have numerous other professional agencies and individuals that have called and said they’re willing to donate as well. We are very fortunate to have so many individuals willing to give to such a worthwhile cause.”

In 2017, the team made 9,000 contacts with individuals in city limits. Nearly 40% of those contacts were reported to have made appointments to be placed into housing or receive other needed services.

The team is still accepting donations. For more information or to schedule a bottled water donation or drop-off, please first contact Kevin Stiff, homeless response coordinator, at 941-554-3263, ext. 3263, or Krystal Frazier, senior case manager, at 941-374-2404.