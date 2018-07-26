Overwhelming support for City of Sarasota’s Homeless Outreach Team

Jennifer Kveglis
SARASOTA- The City of Sarasota’s Homeless Outreach Team is seeking water bottle donations as they work to take hundreds off the street in the summer heat.

Officers from Sarasota Police Department and case workers hand out water bottles to the homeless, hoping to provide more than hydration; it’s a starting point to connect these men and women to the Salvation Army and other services.

The team asked the community for 1,000 water bottles Thursday morning, and already reached their goal!

Kevin Stiff, Coordinator of the team said, “I got a phone call this morning  from a good friend of the City and the City’s Police Department, Christine Gooddall who said, ‘I’ll donate all the water you need and it’ll be there tomorrow.’  We were also fortunate to have numerous other professional agencies and individuals that have called and said they’re willing to donate as well. We are very fortunate to have so many individuals willing to give to such a worthwhile cause.”

In 2017, the team made 9,000 contacts with individuals in city limits. Nearly 40% of those contacts were reported to have made appointments to be placed into housing or receive other needed services.

The team is still accepting donations. For more information or to schedule a bottled water donation or drop-off, please first contact Kevin Stiff, homeless response coordinator, at 941-554-3263, ext. 3263, or Krystal Frazier, senior case manager, at 941-374-2404.

 



        



        

                        
            

                                            


            
            
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts.  In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television.  Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling.

Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants.  She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments.

She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community.  She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

        
            
                
            
        
        
            
                
            
        
	                


    
 

    
