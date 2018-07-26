Eight arrested in MCSO unlicensed contractor sting

MANATEE COUNTY – With help from state agencies, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight unlicensed contractors.

“It’s really the state that heads it up, but we assist them,” Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Dave Bristow said.

Bristow says the sting takes a lot of moving parts, but it’s effective.

“We last did ours back in 2016, and we always end up to arrest multiple people, and this was no different,” Bristow said.

It was a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/Unlicensed Contractor Sting.

“This was an undercover sting operation, where the undercover person would go on an online service, like a Craigslist, and they would find somebody who lists their occupation as a handyman,” Bristow said.

He says they claim to know how to do electrical work and plumbing work, but he says they need a license to do that work.

“That’s where the charges came from. Also, they don’t have workers compensation insurance most of the time, so that’s the felony charge here,” Bristow said.

He says hiring someone without that insurance could be dangerous, leaving those seeking a contractor with an important message: Ask to see a state license.

“We know this goes on all the time, and to be honest with you, some people like to hire a handyman and then they end up doing more than they should because it’s cheaper,” Bristow said. “It’s cheaper for a reason. They don’t have their licenses.”

The felony charge is Failure to Secure Worker’s Compensation Insurance.

Bristow says the other charges are misdemeanors.