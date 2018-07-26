Bowden accuser files suit against school district

SARASOTA – Lyna Jimenez–Ruiz is suing the Sarasota County School District.

The former Booker High School assistant principal originally accused Todd Bowden, who was vying for the School Superintendent position at the time, of sexual harassment.

This lawsuit against the district alleges sexual harassment, retaliation and racial discrimination.

In the suit, Jimenez–Ruiz claims that after the alleged harassment, and once Bowden became the school superintendent, the district retaliated against her with unfavorable work reviews, and then terminating her employment as an administrator.

