Boat vs. jet ski crash sends one to the hospital

SARASOTA- A boat collided with a jet ski in south Sarasota, Thursday afternoon, sending one to the hospital.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Sarasota County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near Vamo Drive Park.

First responders arrived to the scene to guide the boat and jet ski to land.

The jet skier was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with moderate, non–life threatening injuries.

“If we could caution everyone to be careful and follow all of the suggestions we have from the Coast Guard, that are applicable for our region,” said Derek Boyer, Battalion Chief with Sarasota County Fire Department, “Things are going to happen from time to time but if we can be as safe as possible.”

Units from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were on scene to safely secure the jet ski.