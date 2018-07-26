Boat vs. jet ski crash sends one to the hospital

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
0

SARASOTA- A boat collided with a jet ski in south Sarasota, Thursday afternoon, sending one to the hospital.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Sarasota County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near Vamo Drive Park.

First responders arrived to the scene to guide the boat and jet ski to land.

The jet skier was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with moderate, non–life threatening injuries.

“If we could caution everyone to be careful and follow all of the suggestions we have from the Coast Guard, that are applicable for our region,” said Derek Boyer, Battalion Chief with Sarasota County Fire Department, “Things are going to happen from time to time but if we can be as safe as possible.”

Units from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were on scene to safely secure the jet ski.

 

Previous articleOverwhelming support for City of Sarasota’s Homeless Outreach Team
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here