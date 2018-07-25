Sarasota YMCA Summer camps place emphasis on reading

SARASOTA – Behind the Y’s “Best Summer Ever” is Executive Director of Youth Development Kristen Lessig.

She got a taste of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading last year.

“I actually had participated at a different facility, and when I came to the Y, it seemed to be a natural fit for the Y values and mission to have that integrated into our Summer camp program this year,” Lessig said.

Where reading is an important part of the day, so the kids don’t fall behind while they’re out of the classroom.

The rest of the camp activities are even planned around the books they read.

“So today they read about a clown because they went to the circus yesterday,” Lessig said, Wednesday.

She says the kids love the incorporation of reading, and getting a bracelet for every book they read, certainly doesn’t hurt.

Lessig says the kids are reading more than expected, so they had to create a new level: adding the coveted rainbow bracelets, which you get from reading 20 books.

“It’s a little thing, you know, you can get those bracelets everywhere, but they really take pride in the fact that they earned them,” Lessig said.

The Suncoast Summer Book Challenge is an initiative backed by the Patterson Foundation.