Sarasota School Police Chief sworn in

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Schools police chief has gone through the third and final phase of his hiring process, and is now officially on the job.

Paul Grohowski, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon in front of his family, district officials, local law enforcement and community members.

Grohowski was hired last month, then approved by the school board last week.

He will be in charge of a staff of more than 25 next year, including three sergeants and 24 police officers for the districts elementary schools this year.

The district plans to hire the remainder of its force to staff middle and high schools for the 2019–20 school year.