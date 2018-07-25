Sarasota School Police Chief sworn in

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
0

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Schools police chief has gone through the third  and final phase of his hiring process, and is now officially on the job.

Paul Grohowski, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon in front of his family, district officials, local law enforcement and community members.

Grohowski  was hired last month, then approved by the school board last week.

He will be in charge of a staff of more than 25 next year, including three sergeants and 24 police officers for the districts elementary schools this year.

The district plans to hire the remainder of its force to staff middle and high schools  for the 2019–20 school year.

Previous articleNew budget approved by Manatee School Board
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here