Panhandlers rights protected in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY – Panhandlers in Manatee County will still have the right to beg for money under a new ordinance protecting their freedom of speech, but where they do it will be limited.

On Tuesday, the County Commission unanimously adopted an amended ordinance to make it consistent with federal and state court rulings so it can withstand a legal challenge.

The revised Manatee County law states law enforcement can stop panhandlers from begging in roadways and medians for public safety reasons.

Violators face up to 60 days in the county jail and fine of up to $500.