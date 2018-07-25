North Port City Clerk resigns

SARASOTA – North Port City Clerk Patsy Adkins has given her 30 day resignation notice, ending a 15–year career with the city.

Adkins has spent the two most recent of those 15 years as the city clerk.

She had come under scrutiny recently both over the way she managed the clerk’s office and a backlog of public records requests that may leave the city open to a civil lawsuit.

Adkins’ last day is Aug. 22.

She is the third charter officer to leave the city of North Port since three new board members were elected in November 2016.