Nick Guy makes his campaign pitch for the Sarasota County School Board District 1 seat

SARASOTA COUNTY – Nick Guy will challenge incumbent Bridget Ziegler for the Sarasota County School Board District 1.

Guy spoke to a crowd at 100 Cental Avenue Wednesday in downtown Sarasota and made his pitch to voters.

Democrat candidate for Florida house district 71 Tracy Pratt attended the gathering.

Guy says public education is the cornerstone of our democracy and gives us sense of community.

Nick says the current administration is trying to diminish public education.

“I see that at risk with the current holder of the District 1 seat getting four more years and further expanding this move to privatize education, promote vouchers, for profit manage charter schools that she seems to champion.”

The final vote for the school board election is August 28.