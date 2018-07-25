‘National Hire a Veteran Day’ on the Suncoast

SARASOTA- A great way for employers to honor our veterans is to hire them! It’s a message Hire our Heroes spreads on July 25th on ‘National Hire a Veteran Day’.

They have the motivation, the stamina, and courage.

Z. Dotts a U.S. Navy Veteran said, “I’m used to having my core group. I know who I can depend on. I know that I’m dependable here. I understand what my role is here.”

Those skills don’t always qualify vets for a smooth transition back civilian life.

“The roles are all switched up in the civilian world. It’s like I don’t have my chain of command that is able to direct me,” she said.

It’s an issue thousands of veterans face everyday, addressed every year on July 25th, by the non–profit Hire Our Heroes.

“Taking the time to identify that we have these veterans that are trainable with a transferable skills,” she said.

Creating the holiday local veterans employment rep, Matt Shapiro ,with CareerSource Suncoast celebrates every day as his job.

Shapiro said,”We show priority of service for veterans here regardless but always want to know what that veteran’s background is, what their limitations may be so they can fit in well for that employer’s job.”

From lack of transportation to homelessness…connecting vets local organizations through their DVOP rep.

“We make sure to spread the word. It could be through colleges or the partner agencies and when I talk about partner agencies, I’m talking about JFCS, Turning Points, United Way,” he said.

It’s a way to serve those who have served us.

Potts said, “Let’s identify our veterans and appreciate the time that they served, appreciate them for their future lives because they are going to contribute to the community.”