Gap in background checks under review

Kathy Leon
TALLAHASSEE – The nearly year–long gap in background checks for concealed carry permits under Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s watch is now being reviewed.

The audit is being done by the state’s auditor general, and Putnam’s office confirmed that the audit has started.

In fact, the review began before the security snafu was made public in June.

The agency was forced to revoke 291 permits after discovering that federal background checks were not completed.

One employee said he stopped doing those checks for almost a year when he couldn’t log onto the security computer.

