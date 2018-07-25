Florida West coast Rip Current warning

The past week our West coast beaches have seen quite the rough water pattern, creating Rip Currents along the coast.

Vacationer Zachary Bass from Mississippi says Rip Currents are something his family is very aware of.

“We picked this spot because it’s real shallow, and the kids, they’re not going into over two feet of water,” said Bass.

Due to recent on-shore wind piling-up water near the beach, this creates narrow channels allowing water to flow back out to sea creating a suction-like Rip Current.

Bryan and Grace Suter of Lido Key see the currents in a different way,

“I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and went to Santa Cruz most of my life. This is, this is pretty mild for us, when the red flags are out, for my daughters and I, we love it because we get to actually play in the waves,” said Bryan.

“There is a bit of a current, it’s going, taking you more that way down the beach. And then uhm the waves are way bigger, I like it,” said Grace.

“It is really rough, you can feel the water is pulling you to the side pretty hard. Definitely don’t recommend it for somebody that’s not a, you know a good swimmer or hasn’t been in the water much,” said Bryan.

The United States Lifesaving Association says if you are ever caught in a Rip Current, swim parallel to the beach out of the current, not against it.

The rougher winds and water are expected to die down within the next couple of days, returning our calm Gulf waters.