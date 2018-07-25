Campers in Sarasota told to shelter in place after gas cloud forms

SNN Newsroom
SARASOTA – Children attending a day camp at Oak Park School in southeastern Sarasota are told to shelter in place after a after a chemical reaction.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was dispatched to school  at 7285 Proctor Road at around 11:30 this morning for a report of a structure fire.
However, when Sarasota County Emergency Services arrived it was determined a possible chemical reaction involving chlorine in the therapy pool building had occurred.

Emergency services says there is a visible gas cloud inside the building.
 

Children at day camp are sheltering in place and have been moved to a safe distance away from a the cloud.

Hazmat units eventually determined it was Freon gas leak.  They are working to ventilation the area.  No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

