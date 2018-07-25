Campers in Sarasota told to shelter in place after gas cloud forms

SARASOTA – Children attending a day camp at Oak Park School in southeastern Sarasota are told to shelter in place after a after a chemical reaction.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was dispatched to school at 7285 Proctor Road at around 11:30 this morning for a report of a structure fire.

However, when Sarasota County Emergency Services arrived it was determined a possible chemical reaction involving chlorine in the therapy pool building had occurred.

Emergency services says there is a visible gas cloud inside the building.



Children at day camp are sheltering in place and have been moved to a safe distance away from a the cloud.

Hazmat units eventually determined it was Freon gas leak. They are working to ventilation the area. No injuries were reported.

Sarasota County Fire Department says there are 14 kids and 9 adults being sheltered, all are safe. — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) July 25, 2018

7200 block of Proctor Rd Update: SCFD crews are still investigating. There is a visible fog in the structure. Two personnel are dressed in Level A suits to investigate. pic.twitter.com/5Mf9Ez5OeL — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) July 25, 2018

This is a developing story.