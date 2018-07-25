Armed man robs Venice bank

VENICE – Sarasota County deputies are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Venice.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. at the BB&T branch at 160 Pointe Loop Drive. Deputies say the suspect showed a handgun while demanding cash. He may have ran westbound.

He’s described as a while man between 40 and 50 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a dark button–down shirt with jeans and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to Sarasota CrimeStoppers at (941)366–TIPS.