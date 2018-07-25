A man suspected of drowning is pulled out of Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA COUNTY – A body is pulled out of the water Thursday in Sarasota Bay.

Sarasota Police Department says it happened just after 7 P.M. near the boat ramp off of 10th St.

The victim is identified as a man about 40-years-old.

One witness says he saw a floating body in the water.

Witness Anthony Bohling says the other witness took the matter into his own hands.

“He actually went out into the water and pulled that body out of the water and put him on to the beach. The ambulance showed up they tried to resuscitate him but it was too late.”

The cause of death is unknown while the investigation continues.