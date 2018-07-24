Volunteers needed to assist homeless in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY- Turning Points Resource Center helps homeless and near homeless in Manatee County, all with the help of volunteers. But in the middle of summer, the Need for volunteers is growing quickly.

Donna Shea first came to Turning points in 2015. They helped her get new clothes, dental care, and a job. Shea says it was the volunteers who helped her get her life back.

“I would come in and I wasn’t connected to any of my family,” Shea said. “So it was just a face that was familiar and I felt like I was at home, even though I had no home.”

Volunteers like Mary Scarella.

“I came in a little over a year ago to volunteer one day a week,” Scarella said. “I now do two days a week, and I would do 5 days a week if I could I love it here.”

She helps people register for services when they first arrive, and they continue to check in.

“They’ll say I got a job or I got a house,” Scarella said. “Or something good happened to them and they want to come back and they want to tell us about that.”

With only two paid employees at the resource center, Volunteers are relied on to sort mail, clean laundry, and help people search for jobs.

“Summertime’s are always rough for us,” Beverly Hill said. “Because being where we are, we do have a large variety of snowbirds that come and go at the beginning and end of the season.”

That shortage extends to the medical clinic, where they’re looking for specialty providers to donate their time.

“We have a big void of orthopedic care here,” Dr. Kimberly Sand said. “And also we have need for currently and ophthalmologist, or an optometrist, and then I just found out today we also need a podiatrist.”

Mary Scarella says if you volunteer once, the gratitude of the clients will keep you coming back.

“The client who says thank you very much for your service,” Scarella said. “The vet who says thank you for your service when I thank him for his service.”

Donna Shea says being able to provide a small amount of kindness can change someone’s life.

“Especially when you’re out there and you’re on the streets,” Shea said. “It was hard, but just them loving me, has brought me to where I am today.

If you are interested in volunteering you can contact Cheryl chedger@tpmanatee.org 941-747-1509. You can also learn more about Turning Points services on their website.