Sarasota school district takes over management of alternative school

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School District is now set to manage the Triad Alternative School program.

The YMCA and Sarasota district worked together for 25 years to give students who have committed expellable offenses and cannot return to traditional schools an education.

The Triad, located at 4430 S. Beneva Road in Sarasota, provides students special academics so they can re–enter school or college.

This upcoming school year, the Sarasota school district will take on full operations of Triad.

The district will continue to provide educational service to current and incoming students.