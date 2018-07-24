Sarasota County Emergency Services warns residents the risks of rip currents

SARASOTA COUNTY -After three people nearly drown at Lido Beach yesterday Sarasota County Emergency Services admonishes beach-goers to be aware of rip currents.

Emergency services tell us when a red flag flies at a beach it means high danger of rip currents or high surf.

Victims caught in rip currents don’t recognize they are in one.

If you are swimming toward shore and not making any progress chances are you are caught in a rip current.

Sarasota County Emergency Services life guard captain Roy Routh says swimmers overestimate their abilities and get into trouble.

He says to keep your cool when stuck in a rip current.

“Don’t panic remain calm swim parallel to shore. Swim to your right or to your left try to get out of the current by that taking the right or the left parallel to shore and swim back to shore.”

Routh says if a jellyfish stings a swimmer get to a lifeguard and the lifeguard will apply vinegar and water to help heal it.