New shark species named for Mote Marine Lab founder

SARASOTA – One of the first women in marine biology, Dr. Eugenie Clark was a pioneer in shark research.

“[She was] one of the first people that really looked into sharks and understanding their behavior, and helping ultimately with the education of what sharks really are and what they mean to the ecosystem they live in,” Allison Delashmit, Mote’s Florida Keys communications manager said.

So much so, Clark even had her own species named after her.

It’s known as “Genie’s dogfish,” or also by its scientific name, Squalus clarkae.

Delashmit says it’s a brand new species found in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, but don’t expect to run into one.

“Genie’s dogfish is a very deep water shark; chances are very slim that you’d ever interact with this shark,” Delashmit said.

She’s hoping someone will follow in Clark’s footsteps and dive right into research on this new marine life.

“…and really understand what that ecosystem looks like for them and how we can help protect them and study them and understand them for future,” Delashmit said.

