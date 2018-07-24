Mixon Fruit Farms is growing edible organic bamboo

With more than 50 acres of land and almost 80 years of farming citrus, Mixon Fruit Farms is now farming edible bamboo.

Dean and Janet Mixon do it all. Mixon Fruit Farms has been growing and selling citrus since 1939, but after years of fighting diseases threatening their crops, the Mixon’s are branching out into edible bamboo.

“It got to the point where we might as well try something different, so we took our chances with the bamboo and its looking like it’s going to be pretty good, ”said Dean Mixon.

Tourists from all over the country visit Mixon Fruit Farms for their tram tour, wildlife rehabilitation, and special events, but their growing business caught the attention of OnlyMoso, an Italian bamboo company.

“They thought if they could get some of the citrus farmers to plant it then all of the stuff that’s having to be imported could actually be grown right here in the United States, “said Janet Mixon

The Mixon’s took the risk and planted their first crop, which was expected to grow in three years, but just like business the crops blossomed.

“It’s not enough to harvest, but they were ecstatic because it must mean our area is even better than they thought for the growing,” said Janet Mixon.

The Mixon’s say that part of the reason they chose to grow bamboo was its amazing health benefits.

“They told us it was very high in antioxidants, helps fight cancer, heart disease and cholesterol, ” said Janet Mixon.

Although the Mixon’s are still learning as they grow, they are excited to be the first successful edible bamboo farmers in the country.

“It was really a neat feeling that it’s working,” said Janet Mixon “That it’s going to happen, and that we are going to get a crop out of this, and it is going to be a good thing not only for our community but for our country.”

The Mixon’s say once their crop is harvested, they will sell the bamboo in their shop. They will host a chef to teach visitors how to prepare dishes. They’re expecting their first bamboo harvest in November. 70 percent of the bamboo they harvest will be used for food, they say the rest can be used to create diapers, sheets and flooring.