Marine Corp ring found on Siesta Beach, owner sought

SIESTA KEY – A Sarasota beach-goer looks for a Marine who lost his or her ring.

Suzanne Rogers found the United States Marine Corps ring Sunday on the beach on Siesta Key. It’s silver, with a red stone. It’s inscribed “PLT 1041 6/30/17.” Initials, that appear to be “EL” are also engraved inside. After posting photos of the ring on social media, Rogers learned that the engraving meant the owner was in Platoon 1041 at Parris Island, South Carolina, last year.

If you know the owner, or have information that may be helpful to the search, Rodgers can be contacted at rogers-suzanne@att.net or via Facebook.