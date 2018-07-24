Historic African-American cemetery is restored after decades of neglect

SARASOTA- A historic Suncoast cemetery, buried in debris and vegetation was cleaned up after the City of Sarasota steps in.

It’s a resting place for pioneers of the Newtown community and beyond. “These has been the individuals who had worked in,..attained, sustained themselves, why wouldn’t we want to hold those memories sacred,” said Sarasota City Commissioner Willie Shaw.

The Oaklands/Woodlawn Cemetery is a slice of history dating back to 1910. It holds memories of 1400 African Americans.

“In about 2006 there became a little bit of an issue with homeless camping. Invasive plant material, so a lot of opportunities for hiding,” said General Manager of Public Works, City of Sarasota, Todd Kucharski, “There was a board of trustees and I’m not sure exactly but I don’t know if were still living…”

Abandoned, in disrepair. City of sarasota took ownership the property.

Determined to honor his ancestors laid to rest, Shaw helped spearhead a restoration project in 2016.

Shaw said, “Come in and start working in here, planning it out, bringing the families, and those together.”

With some heavy cleaning and detective work…

“Be able to verify where everybody was buried or if there’s any sites that weren’t located, so we had an engineering firm come in and do a survey, which included ground penetrating–radar to verify the exact locations of where the remains were,” Kucharski said.

The site is now beautified and glorified.

“It’s a place of consolation. You can come and just reflect. I enjoy it all the time,” Shaw said.

Kucharski said, “It’s an asset to the community. It’s being respectful to those who have been here before us and are now in their final resting space.”

