Commission candidate retracts endorsement claim

MANATEE COUNTY – As sometimes happens with authors of autobiographies who have claimed they were taken out of context, one Manatee commission candidate is saying a claimed endorsement is ‘a misprint’.

Laurie Galle is a candidate for the District 4 seat on the Manatee County Commission, and she incorrectly states that she received the endorsement of Manatee Memorial Hospital in a campaign mailer.

In retrospect, Galle said she received a $500 donation from the hospital, but that financial contribution is not the same as an endorsement.

Galle faces Misty Servia and Mark Black in the Aug. 28 Republican primary.

The nominee will challenge Melton Little, a Democrat, on Nov. 6.