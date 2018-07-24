Candidate Steube’s service record questioned by opponents

SARASOTA – Republican congressional hopeful Greg Steube is being challenged by his opponents about his military record.

Bill Akins and state Rep. Julio Gonzalez both have questioned the veracity of state Senator Steube’s service record, and they did it at rally to protest Steube.

Akins and Gonzalez contend that Steube has misrepresented his service in Iraq by calling himself a combat veteran.

Steube, who served with the Army, vehemently denied that Monday, saying he’s always identifies himself as an Operation Iraqi Freedom vet. He did receive medals for serving in areas of imminent danger.

Akins served in the Army, and Vietnam, in the 60’s and 70’s, while Gonzalez served as a flight surgeon aboard the U.S.S. America.

Retired U.S. Marine Col. John W. Saputo, cautioned Akins in a letter to tone his rhetoric down, and to quote, “back off soldier.” Seeming to imply that questioning another serviceman’s record was unbecoming of a fellow soldier.