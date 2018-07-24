3 week old baby hospitalized due to head injuries

SARASOTA – Sarasota Police Department detectives arrest 23 year old Edgar Estrada and 18 year old Paige Lubaski on charges of neglect of a child with great bodily harm after police say their 3 week old daughter suffered a severe head injury.

SPD’s probable cause affidavit says Lubaski, the mother of the baby, gave police 4 stories. 3 lies and 1 story she stuck to as being the truth.

“Several different stories were told to our detectives once we became involved and started doing the interview process. We believe that one of the last stories told by the baby’s mother was that the baby was not properly put into her car carrier and as a result became severely injured,” said Genevieve Judge, Public Information Officer of the Sarasota Police Department.

According to the afadavit, Lubaski said her daughter fell out of her carrier as they were leaving their home to go to the hospital because the 3 week old was throwing up.

Police say Lubaski never told the doctors about the fall, even when they saw the baby’s head injuries. The doctors called DCF and law enforcement because of the unexplainable head injuries.

DCF conducted an exam without a scan and found no foul play, but On July 18, Lubaski and her mother went to SMH for a follow up appointment about the throwing up incident and the pediatrician they saw found swelling and fluid on the 3 week old baby’s head.

“We’re not sure based on our investigation at this point, but we do know the injuries were severe enough to be transported to all children’s hospital,” said Judge.

A child protection team at All Children’s Hospital determined the baby’s injuries were caused by sever days old blunt force trauma.

The mother of the child bond out of Sarasota County Jail, the father remains there.

The 3 week old baby is expected to be released from All Children’s later this week.