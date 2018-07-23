Whale Shark washes up onshore

FORT MYERS – A Whale shark carcass washed up on Sanibel Island shores Sunday, but it’s not believed to be one of the many we have reported on in Suncoast waters.

Mote Senior Scientist Dr. Robert Hueter, the director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote, contacted the Bailey–Matthews Shell Museum on Sanibel to determine the origin of the shark.

It is not suspected to be one of five sighted and tagged near Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island in June.

Mote tagged two of the five sharks spotted in Sarasota County, Colt and Minnie, on June 14, and it is neither of those.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the cause of the shark’s death, which could of been caused by red tide.