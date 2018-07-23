Whale Shark washes up onshore

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
1

FORT MYERS – A Whale shark carcass washed up on Sanibel Island shores Sunday, but it’s not believed to be one of the many we have reported on in Suncoast waters.

Mote Senior Scientist Dr. Robert Hueter, the director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote, contacted the Bailey–Matthews Shell Museum on Sanibel to determine the origin of the shark.

It is not suspected to be one of five sighted and tagged near Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island in June.

Mote tagged two of the five sharks spotted in Sarasota County, Colt and Minnie, on June 14, and it is neither of those.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the cause of the shark’s death, which could of been caused by red tide.

SHARE
Previous articleJoltin’ Johnnie wins cruiserweight fight in Macon, GA
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR