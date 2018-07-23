Venice woman charged with animal cruelty after deputies removed over 30 exotic birds from her home

VENICE-

Elaine Wells, a 64 year old Venice woman was arrested on Friday, after Sarasota County Sherriff’s say they found 34 exotic birds flying freely in her home. They say her home was covered in dirt, debris and animal waste. Deputies say the birds were living in deteriorated cabinets and there were insects and roaches all throughout the home.

“She was kind of a bird hoarder so to speak,” said Robert Caiello a neighbor.

Neighbors were all saddened to hear their neighbor did this, but none of them were surprised.

“She had a lot of animals to take care of especially after her companion died and then it was just too much,” said Caiello.

Deputies say several of the birds were underweight and showed signs of self-mutilation. All of the birds were taken to a Suncoast vet, where they confirmed that the birds were malnourished and did not have access to medical care or even an appropriate living area.

“She wasn’t really able to take care of the bird properly because they were so high maintenance,” said Caiello.

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified described Wells home like a forest, lots of greenery and animals in it.

“The garden to me looked like a forest, and you hear the birds quacking but you get used to that,” she said.

She just had no idea what the inside of the home looked like.

Deputies say Wells is being charged with three misdemeanors including animal cruelty, confinement of animals without sufficient food or water and prohibited cruelty to animals.

Deputies also removed a Boston terrier from the home. All of the animals will remain in sheriff’s office custody pending a hearing later this week.