Venice woman arrested for having 34 malnourished exotic birds in home

VENICE – A Venice woman is arrested on animal cruelty charges after more than 30 malnourished exotic birds were removed from her home.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s the investigation began on June 28 when 64-year-old Elaine Wells of Venice, who was arrested two days earlier for DUI, told deputies she had animals at her property and requested Animal Services respond to her home to care of them. When deputies arrived at Her home at 6684 Pineapple Place, they located 34 exotic birds flying freely around the residence.

Several birds were underweight, suffered signs of self-mutilation and lacked access to food or water. Several were living under deteriorated kitchen cabinets and others were confined to cages. The home was covered in dirt, debris and animal waste and there were several insects including flies, mosquitoes and roaches throughout.

The birds were taken to a veterinarian who confirmed the animals lacked proper nutrition, access to medical services and appropriate housing. Animal Services also impounded an approximately 15-year-old Boston terrier. The animals remain in sheriff’s office custody pending a hearing later this week.

Wells was arrested Friday and charged with three misdemeanors including cruelty to animals, confinement of animals without sufficient food or water and prohibited cruelty to animals. She remains in custody today without bond.