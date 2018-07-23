Termination talk at the School Board

SARASOTA – New drama at the Sarasota School Board.

Even though he recently received a raise, School Board members discussed whether to amend Todd Bowden’s contract and will vote on ‘terminate without cause’ language in August.

Last week, Sarasota County School Board Member Caroline Zucker unexpectedly proposed the change to Superintendent Bowden’s contract at his first annual evaluation.

She asked the five–member board, two of whom gave Bowden bad evaluations, to remove language allowing the superintendent to be terminated without cause.

The vote was withheld until the board’s Aug. 7 meeting.