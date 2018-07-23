South Florida Museum undergoing a $15 million expansion

Kathy Leon
MANATEE COUNTY –  The South Florida Museum is on a STEM mission.

It’s undergoing a $15 million expansion to help its primary mission of education.

The only natural and cultural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast will bring more science, technology and the other STEAM disciplines to the area with the opening of a new wing, called the “North Education Center.”

The wing will be home to the Mosaic Backyard Universe, designed to focus on children ages 2 to 8 with an immersive learning experience.

With groundbreaking last January, the museum hopes to open in June 2019.

The project will increase the size of the museum’s interior by 20 percent.

 

