Sailboat capsizes off Bird Key

SARASOTA- Heavy winds and strong currents on the Suncoast cause a catamaran sailboat to capsize in Sarasota Monday morning.

It happened just before 11:30, off of Bird Key, north of the John Ringling Causeway.

Officers from Sarasota Police Department’s Patrol and Marine units responded to the scene, where an officer told SNN, one passenger was aboard the boat.

Officer Scott Patrick with Sarasota Police Department said, “Our Marine Unit and the (Sarasota County) fire department responded, they were able to get out there and other citizens stopped, they were able to right the vessel. It was unable to go under its own power anymore; the sail was down. They were able to secure the passenger, and they’re able to tow him to the sailing squadron.”

No injuries are reported and the boat did not suffer any damages.

A reminder to visitors and residents to be cautious of or avoid swimming and boating in these conditions.