Sailboat capsizes off Bird Key

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
115

SARASOTA- Heavy winds and strong currents on the Suncoast cause a catamaran sailboat to capsize in Sarasota Monday morning.

It happened just before 11:30, off of Bird Key, north of the John Ringling Causeway.

Officers from Sarasota Police Department’s Patrol and Marine units responded to the scene, where an officer told SNN, one passenger was aboard the boat.

Officer Scott Patrick with Sarasota Police Department said, “Our Marine Unit and the (Sarasota County) fire department responded, they were able to get out there and other citizens stopped, they were able to right the vessel. It was unable to go under its own power anymore; the sail was down. They were able to secure the passenger, and they’re able to tow him to the sailing squadron.”

No injuries are reported and the boat did not suffer any damages.

A reminder to visitors and residents to be cautious of or avoid swimming and boating in these conditions.

SHARE
Previous articleVenice woman arrested for having 34 malnourished exotic birds in home
Next articleManatee County School Guardians begin training
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR