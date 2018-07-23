Manatee County School Guardians begin training

MANATEE COUNTY – Local School Districts are gearing up for the start of school next month, and getting their security plans in place. Manatee County’s School Guardians began their training Monday.

Manatee County School Guardians will start securing Elementary Schools in Manatee County on August 20th, before that they will go through over 100 hours of training.

“Seeing the events occurring on a national level and on the state level in Parkland here,” Thomas Cessar said. “There’s a calling, there’s a need for good law enforcement, law enforcement with experiences, to help in this situation, a very specific situation shooting in schools.”

That’s why after over 20 years with Pennsylvania State Police, Thomas Cessar is starting his second law enforcement career as a guardian in Manatee County Schools.

And he’s not alone; He’s one of 20 guardians selected by Manatee Schools and Manatee Sheriff’s Office.

“Most of these guys have 20 plus years’ law enforcement or military,” Lou Gregory said. “And they’re here because they want to work with the school, and they want to work with the kids.”

Their month of training starts with firearms qualifications, over 114 hours of it.

“We’re having them qualify at the instructor level percentile,” Deputy Gregory said. “So we have to get through that and that will take us 80 hours to do.”

Then they’ll move into the school buildings.

“How to make entry into a gymnasium,” Gregory said. “Any of the office spaces they have, how you go from one door into a classroom and it might go into another door into a classroom, an extra room we just have to go through all that active shooter training with these students.”

Guardian Thomas Cessar says becoming an expert on the school building is one of his top priorities in training.

“There’s one thing I’ve learned in my career,” Cessar said. “The more you’ve trained, the more you know your environment, the less apprehensive you’re going to be when something happens to take action.”

Cessar wants students and parents to focus on learning, without worrying about the worst that could happen.

“When they show up, and when they go home they’re going to be safe and secure.”

“I have grandchildren that will be going to elementary schools here in the county,” Gregory said. “And I’m glad that these guardians will be where my grandchildren are going to be at.”

Now these guardians will only be in the elementary schools, Middle and High Schools will still have School Resource Officers. This position could also be temporary, the Sheriff and School Board have agreed to work toward placing School Resource Officers in every school, but that will take some time so these guardians are here in the meantime.