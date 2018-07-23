Local bio-diesel fuel fire response isn’t out of the ordinary

MANATEE COUNTY – Nearly 55 thousand gallons of Palm-Oil fuel ablaze in Palmetto at Port Manatee last night, causing firefighters to use over 35 hundred gallons of foam to put out the fire.

This may sound like a lot of fuel, man power, and foam to us, but Henry Sheffield, Fire Service Coordinator at Manatee Technical College, says this is normal..

“At the ports throughout Florida, including Port Manatee there’s a lot of flammable and combustiable liquids brought in by ship. Many of those tanks are so large they aren’t considered in gallons, they’re considered in barrels. Those are very dangerous because if they get to burning, you’re talking a tremendous about of people, fuel, and foam,” said Sheffield.

Sheffield says when responders arrive on scene, they immediately know what to do.

But how? Their education from the fire academy and an ERG, an Emergency Response Guidebook, every emergency vehicle is required to have.

This book tells firefighters how to interact with diesel fires based on a 4 digit DOT number found on the fuel tank.

“You can look that substance up by the DOT number. If you know what it is you can look it up alphabetically. It gives you two pages of immediate actions that you want to take,” said Sheffield.

It took 40 firefighters to put this diesel fire out because Sheffield says extinguishing any fire, especially a diesel fire takes a lot of energy.

“If one of those tanks in burning at one of those ports in the state, 40 would be a conservative number I’d want to start with. One of the things we have to teach our fire fighters is don’t begin the fire fight until you have enough foam concentrate there because if you start out early and you got most of it knocked down and you run out of foam concentrate, the fire is going to be just as bad as it was before,” said Sheffield.