Fire burning at Port Manatee

Kathy Leon
MANATEE COUNTY – A huge fire at Port Manatee has all hands on deck to try to put it out.

About 40 firefighters are battling a two–alarm biodiesel fire at Port Manatee that began inside a tank that had about 55,000 to 60,000 gallons of biodiesel inside.

More than 3,500 gallons of foam being used to extinguish the tank.

A security guard called 9–1–1 on Sunday evening to report the fire at Trans Montaigne, a Denver–based energy company, with a terminal in Palmetto.

Firefighters from Southern Manatee, Eastern Manatee, City of Bradenton, and Parrish are working the fire.

Some of the structural integrity was starting to collapse overnight.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

