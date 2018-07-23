Fans have the force with them, team not so much

MANATEE COUNTY – Saturday was “Star Wars” Night, and The Marauders baseball team was even clad in unique “Star Wars” jerseys emblazoned with Chewbacca.

Chewbacca himself announced “play ball” from home plate, and then those jerseys were auctioned off with the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

Fans also came out in force, clad in T–shirts boasting their love of R2–D2, Han Solo and Princess Leia.

“Star Wars Night” is one of the Marauders’ best–attended events at LECOM Park.

Unfortunately the force wasn’t with the team, they lost, but the many fans still felt like winners because of all the fun.