BRADENTON – Firefighters in Manatee County battled a blaze at a home on Monday afternoon that injured some animals.

Crews with the Manatee County Fire Department responded to the 600 block of 26th Street West in Bradenton at around 4 pm.

No word on any injuries at this time, but photos show several animals being rescued, including a dog.

Bradenton police closed a portion of the road down while firefighters doused the home with water.