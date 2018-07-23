Braden River Football HUDL Investigation

MANATEE – Back in May, the Sarasota County School District received a tip for improper use of a HUDL account. HUDL is a national online football management database used by Sarasota County Schools to store video footage and other management tools. Braden River’s football program has been linked to the investigation, in which it was determined there was an improper recruit account used to access video footage of four Sarasota County high schools: Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Booker high school.