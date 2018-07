SARASOTA COUNTY – Three people nearly drown off Lido Beach this Monday afternoon.

Sarasota County Fire and Rescue responded to the near drowning just before 3:30 P.M.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive.

The patients are a 10 year–old boy, an adult man and an adult woman.

Bayflite helicopter airlifted the boy to All Children’s Hospital.

The conditions of the adult patients is not known at this time.

