Suncoast Blood Bank and Cat Depot use partnership created during the 2018 Giving Challenge

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
21

SARASOTA – Saving lives takes many different forms. Blood saves the lives of humans and Cat Depot saves the lives of cats.

The Suncoast Blood Bank and Cat Depot advance the partnership they created during the 2018 Giving Challenge  this weekend because summer months are a tough time for both organization.

“Joint blood drive adoption event was so successful for both of us that we decided to do it again. This time it’s during kitten season,” said Chelsea Bender.

“The kitten explosion in the summer is almost out of control so the Cat Depot educates the people to spay and neuter. We try to educate people that we need blood year round. Populations for both of us is low during the summer so they have fewer adopters and we have fewer donors,” said Jayne Giroux, Director of Community Development.

You might assume that the lack of donations is because of the heat during this time of year, but the real reason is….

“Number 1 our seasonal visitors are not here, but the most important aspect of our summer donation decline is that our high school  students are on summer vacation. High school students are the largest single donor group that we have,” said Giroux.

Donors decline, but the need stays constant. Cat Depot and the Suncoast Blood Bank have an incentive for the event.

“First 40 people to either adopt a cat or give blood are getting a gas card, a cat toy, and cat food,” said Bender.

On Saturday, over 20 people gave blood.

Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

