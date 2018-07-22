Motorcyclist donate school supplies

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Peace River Chapter of American Bikers Aimed Towards Education donates school supplies to the Charlotte County School System.

Members of ABATE rode their motorcycles to the school supply depot in Charlotte County to give away school supplies the group collectively donated.

Russ Bellerose who is the owner of the Cold River Saloon in Punta Gorda, FL partnered with the motorcyclists in today’s giving.

He says he is always worried about children who do not have school supplies.

“It’s intimidating for a child and at that level. That age level. It’s a point in their lives when they’re either going to take school more seriously or because they’re intimidated to go to school without proper supplies maybe they start backing away from school.”

Next Friday ABATE will be distributing school supplies with the Boys and Girls Club in Charlotte County.