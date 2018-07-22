Motorcyclist donate school supplies

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Peace River Chapter of American Bikers Aimed Towards Education donates school supplies to the Charlotte County School System.

Members of ABATE rode their motorcycles to the school supply depot in Charlotte County to give away school supplies the group collectively donated.

Russ Bellerose who is the owner of the Cold River Saloon in Punta Gorda, FL partnered with the motorcyclists in today’s giving.

He says he is always worried about children who do not have school supplies.

“It’s intimidating for a child and at that level. That age level. It’s a point in their lives when they’re either going to take school more seriously or because they’re intimidated to go to school without proper supplies maybe they start backing away from school.”

Next Friday ABATE will be distributing school supplies with the Boys and Girls Club in Charlotte County.

SHARE
Previous articleManatee teen sought for info on double murder
Next articleSuncoast Blood Bank and Cat Depot use partnership created during the 2018 Giving Challenge
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR