Miss International 2017 reflects on her year of travel and service

SARASOTA – Competing against 50 women from across the nation all vying for the Miss International title. Kelsey Craft, the current title holder says this year was a whirlwind. ”

“I’m still in awe of everything that has happened in such a short time,” she explained.

Moving from Washington State to Florida, Craft became involved in pageants and she quickly learned the competition is intense.

“I competed in Miss Florida International the first year that I was here in Florida out of seven women; I didn’t even place top five,” explained Craft.

Staying involved in the community and working towards her Master’s Degree as a physician’s assistant. Craft says she wanted to give back and make a difference.

“I came back my next year won Miss Florida International and within three months I was competing for the International title,”she said.

Winning Miss International 2017 Craft is spreading her platform of making the healthy choice the easy choice.

“Being healthy is a very broad topic and my goal is was to help explain to people that being healthy doesn’t have to be difficult,”said Craft.

Traveling to all 50 states Craft is fighting childhood obesity.As her reign as Miss International comes to an end, Craft says she’s looking forward to having a normal schedule.

“I got my degree to be a physician’s assistant and I have yet to work full time so I’m ready to have that routine, go to work go to the gym, go home cook a meal and now live out of airports for a while. I’ll just continue to serve locally in my community,” said Craft.