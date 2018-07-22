Manatee teen sought for info on double murder

BRADENTON – Manatee deputies are asking for help locating a Bradenton teen in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning behind a Bradenton shopping center.

Investigators are searching for 17 year old Joe Clerjuste.

Detectives believe Clerjuste may be connected to the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Caleb Bowman and 20-year-old Kemundrey Pittmon.

Bradenton police were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday for one of the shooting victims. As the Manatee County Homicide Team started to investigate, detectives discovered a second victim dead from a gunshot wound at the back of a shopping center on Cortez Road West near 24th Street West.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clerjuste should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.