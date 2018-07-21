Hooters’ Kids Day benefits the family of Mila McGowen

SARASOTA – Hooters of Sarasota host “Kids Day,” benefiting the family of 20 months old Mila McGowen who passed away in early July.

Mila’s mother, Sarah Hurley, is a Sarasota hooters girl of two months. After Sarah and Mila’s father, Michael McGowen, created a GoFundMe account, the Hooters staff wanted to show Hurley that she is a part of the Hooters family by supporting her during this time.

Raffle tickets sold at Kids Day and all other proceeds from today will go to Mila McGowen’s family.

“She did have a Gofundme, but we wanted to do something more personal here to show her we are behind her 100 percent in support and she can come to us and we just wanted to make it very special for her an make it a fun kids day.”

“Mila was my world and Hooters putting on this event on behalf of not only me, but in honor of my daughter and the type of person she was I think it speaks volumes,” said Sarah Hurley.

The cause of death of McGowen is still unknown, but Hurley says research and tests are being done to find out the cause of death.