SARASOTA – High school students get a taste of college from four weeks of intensive work in Ringling College of Art and Design’s pre-college program.

Students took classes in Ringling programs like animation, motion design, and fine arts.

Students also live on campus during the four week program.

Over 50 people in attendance for today’s closing ceremony where Larry Thompson, President of Ringling College of Art and Design, scholarships to certain participants of the program.

“We gave out 11 academic scholarships for $5,000 each for a person coming to Ringling so these were academic scholarships so they were decided upon by the faculty teaching in the pre–college program. We also gave out two student live scholarships for $5,000 each,” said Thompson.

Ringling’s pre–college program’s registration is on Ringling College’s website.